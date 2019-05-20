Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle leave after their wedding ceremony, at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor. Picture: AP

London - The world watched (22.8 million viewers to be exact) as Prince Harry finally made it official and married Meghan Markle exactly one year from Sunday. It was a fairytale wedding that most can only dream of. And now the royal couple have gifted their many fans with a heartfelt Instagram post detailing never before seen pictures of their big day.

The video montage is a behind-the-scenes snapshot of their favourite moments.

Consisting of mostly black and white images, the duke and duchess chose a fitting gospel song This Little Light Of Mine as the musical accompaniment.

In a message to their 8.1 million followers on Instagram, they said: "Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful."

"There’s an ethereal Meghan, being handed her bouquet as she walks into the chapel - an arrangement of Forget-Me-Nots, sweet peas, lily of the valley, astilbe, jasmine, astrantia and sprigs of myrtle (the latter a royal tradition) artfully arranged by florist Philippa Craddock and including a few blooms handpicked by the groom," wrote the Daily Mail's Beth Hale.