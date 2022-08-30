LOOK: Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper spark rumours they are back together with holiday snap

The former couple split up in 2019 but have now been seen smiling as they vacationed in the Bahamas’ Pig Island together, stripping to swimwear for a beach snap alongside pigs, with Cooper filling their water trough from a pipe. Shayk, 36, shared the image among others on Sunday, taken during a sunshine break with her and Cooper’s 5-year-old daughter Lea.

Shayk was seen placing her head on the shoulder of the “A Star is Born” actor, 47, with another image showing the supermodel smiling alongside a huge pig and dangling her feet in water as they stood among baby sharks. View this post on Instagram A post shared by irina shayk (@irinashayk)

The mum-of-one captioned the series of images with a single heart emoji, prompting fans to speculate online they were back together. Shayk and Cooper dated for five years before going their separate ways, and have since been seen together as friends, including holding hands in New York.

Shayk was last year said to have been dating rapper Kanye West after his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian. But one source told “People”: “It was never a serious thing that took off,” with another insider saying: “Kanye has been busy working and spending time with his kids. This is his focus. He doesn’t have time to date right now. He finds Irina amazing though.”

