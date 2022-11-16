Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
LOOK: Iva Ristic calls Zeenat Simjee a clown after she denies affair with Elton Jantjies - again

The Boks’ dietician, Zeenat Simjee, could be facing disciplinary action after Iva Ristic provided director of rugby Rassie Erasmus with evidence that the affair between Simjee and Jantjies has been ongoing for some time. File Picture

Published 3h ago

Just when you think things have gone quiet on the Elton Jantjies-Zeenat Simjee affair controversy, another development stirs things up.

Just last week the Springbok flyhalf joined his wife Iva Ristic and their three kids in Cyprus.

Things appeared to be looking up for the couple after both posted pictures on their respective social media accounts looking happy and loved up.

This is after Jantjies confessed to News24 that he did indeed cheat with Springbok dietician Simjee.

News broke of their alleged affair when both were in Argentina and subsequently sent home.

According to reports, they were spotted together at a guest house in Mbombela.

At the time, Simjee vehemently denied the reports, saying that she was at a family engagement at the exact same time the tryst allegedly took place.

Now that Jantjies has come clean on the affair, Simjee released a statement via her lawyer to Netwerk24.

“It was a case of mistaken identity. She was not there,” her lawyer Frikkie Erasmus told the publication.

In response to her doppelgänger comment, Ristic shared a screen shot of the article on her IG Stories by covering up Simjee’s face with a clown emoji.

Picture: ivarisstic/IG Stories

In the meantime, Springbok director of rugby Rassie Erasmus is yet to decide on the dietician’s fate after Ristic reportedly sent him proof, including screen shots of text messages, of the affair.

Ristic is annoyed that Simjee’s life has carried on “as if nothing has happened” and she is currently touring with the Boks, while her husband is facing the music and has been excluded from the team, Rapport wrote.

