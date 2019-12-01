John Legend has posted a sweet birthday message to Chrissy Teigen to mark her 34th birthday.
The 40-year-old musician - who has been married to Chrissy since 2013 - has taken to Instagram to post a glowing tribute to his "queen".
Alongside a photograph of the model, John wrote: "Celebrating my Queen's birthday today. I love you more than ever and I'm so grateful for the life we've built together. Thank you for making every day so amazing. Happy birthday, Chrissy! (sic)"
Earlier this year, John said Chrissy gets a "devilish look on her face" before she tweets about him.