LOOK: John Legend praises his 'queen' on her 34th birthday









Chrissy Tiegen and hubby John Legend. Picture: Instagram John Legend has posted a sweet birthday message to Chrissy Teigen to mark her 34th birthday. The 40-year-old musician - who has been married to Chrissy since 2013 - has taken to Instagram to post a glowing tribute to his "queen". Alongside a photograph of the model, John wrote: "Celebrating my Queen's birthday today. I love you more than ever and I'm so grateful for the life we've built together. Thank you for making every day so amazing. Happy birthday, Chrissy! (sic)" Earlier this year, John said Chrissy gets a "devilish look on her face" before she tweets about him.

The 'Preach' singer admitted his wife - with whom he has kids Luna, three, and Miles, 18 months - is much "funnier and cooler" then he is.

Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', John said: "We'll sit next to each other on the couch and she'll have this devilish look on her face.

"You know, like she's conniving some kind of devious plan, and then the tweet will go out, and I'll just look over and go [chuckles wryly] 'Uh huh, that's funny.'"

Ellen read out some of Chrissy's tongue-in-cheek tweets during the show, all of which left John giggling at his wife's distinctive sense of humour.

One tweet read: "I always have a note in my pocket that says 'john did it' just in case I'm murdered because I don't want him to remarry (sic)"

In another, the model - who has as many as 12 million followers on the micro-blogging platform - simply wrote: "I like to send John nudes and say 'sorry wrong person'. (sic)"