LOOK: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially married

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have legally tied the knot. After their practise wedding in Las Vegas last month, the Poosh founder and the Blink-182 drummer officially got hitched in Santa Barbara on Sunday, with a few close friends and family by their side.

Kourtney and Travis are still planning a “big wedding” in Italy “very soon”. A source told “People”: “They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon.”

“All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited.” In photos and footage obtained by E! News, the newlyweds were seen driving away in a convertible with a “Just Married” sign on the back.

According to a source, the 43-year-old reality star’s grandmother, Mary Jo 'MJ' Campbell, was a witness. Although the loved-up pair were thought to have tied the knot during a ceremony at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, the wedding wasn't legally binding because they did not obtain a marriage licence. Kourtney hasn't been married before, but she has Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex-partner Scott Disick, while Travis has Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with second spouse Shanna Moakler.

It's the 46-year-old musician's third marriage – he was married to first wife Melissa Kennedy in 2001 and 2002.

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner has been sworn to secrecy over the couple's wedding plans. The 66-year-old star – whose eldest daughter got engaged to the Blink-182 drummer in October 2021, after less than a year of dating – insisted she'll be “sitting in the background” and keeping tight-lipped to avoid getting into any trouble by spilling details before the big day. She laughed: “If I say one thing about a wedding, I am gonna be in so much trouble!