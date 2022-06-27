LOOK: Kwesta gives his wife the proposal he feels she deserves

Local rapper Kwesta’s love story with his wife Yolanda has been one that has been admired by many of his fans. The couple continues to offer some moments that melt even the most unromantic of hearts.

Kwesta, real name Senzo Mfundo Vilakazi, and Yolanda Vilakazi tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Johannesburg in 2019. Their wedding was a star-studded hip-hop affair, attended by media personalities like Luthando ‘LootLove’ Shosha and her then rapper boyfriend hip-hop Reason, JR and his partner Tshepi Vundla and KiD X. The ceremony was filled with ballads from legendary performers such as Vusi Nova and Ringo Madlingozi.

Now, after three years of wedded bliss, the rapper has managed to pull off the ultimate romantic surprise and offered his wife a surprise proposal. View this post on Instagram A post shared by YOLANDA VILAKAZI (@yonessalvv) Taking to Instagram, Yolanda revealed how Kwesta managed to pull the ultimate surprise, as he proposed to her in an intimate ceremony surrounded by their close ones. Judging from her Instagram stories, Yolanda had gotten all dolled up for something else, only to be surprised by her husband’s romantic move.

Dressed in white, she was greeted by their loved ones handing out roses to her upon her arrival. The venue, The Giglio boutique hotel in Bedfordview, had huge “Marry me” signs and was beautifully decorated with their pictures. “If there’s a question of my heart, you’ve got it @kwestadakar . I’d marry you over and over again my love. ❤️ “Thank you to everyone that helped make my husband’s surprise proposal possible!” shared Yolanda on Instagram.

