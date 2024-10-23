LOOK: Moments we thought Rachel and Siya Kolisi’s love would last forever

When the news of Siya and Rachel Kolis ending their marriage hit social media, many South Africans were shocked and heartbroken. According to a statement released by the couple, they stated that the decision came from a place of love, respect and understanding that it was the best path forward for both of them.

"While our relationship as a couple is changing, we remain great friends and committed partners in raising our children with the same love and care they've always known," it continued. While this is a blow to all of those who believe in love and love the idea of love, we must remember the moments that made us believe that their love was one that was going to last forever. Over the years, they have shared glimpses of the romantic side of their relationship. Valentine's Days and wedding anniversaries were moments when the couple publicly declared their love for one another.

In March of 2021, Siya took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of the couple sharing a tender kiss with the caption: "I do Again and Again! You may kiss the bride".

After five years of marriage, it was beautiful to see that the couple was still in their honeymoon phase and not shy to display their affection for one another. To celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary, Rachel posted a series of images from their wedding day with the caption: "5 years later, to the day. And I still look at him that way. Thank you for being a home".