LOOK: Nadia Jaftha finally reveals her mystery bae with loved-up pics

Local influencer Nadia Jaftha has finally come clean on who she is dating. The Cape Town local shared a series of loved-up pics with none other than Xavier Haupt.

Haupt, also from Cape Town, is a rugby player, and some might remember him from the first season of “Love Island SA”. The couple made their relationship Instagram official a few days ago with both posting pictures of themselves together on their respective social media accounts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadia Jaftha (@nadiajaftha) Haupt was previously linked to his “Love Island” co-star Mischka Najar. The two allegedly tied the knot, but neither confirmed it. He alluded to a wedding during his Q&A with his fans on Instagram after posting a picture of the couple in front of the Western Cape High Court with him in a formal suit and white sneakers and Mischka in a wedding gown.

Jaftha, on the other hand, has remained coy on her relationship status over the past few years. So, it was a surprise when she shared the pics with her fans in celebration of Haupt’s birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XAVIER HAUPT (@_xavierhaupt) Friends and fans congratulated the lucky couple. “Oh my word 😍😍😍😍😍! This is soooooooo cute!!!,” commented fellow YouTuber Lasizwe, while DJ Zinhle shared a blue heart emoji.

In November last year, Jaftha found herself on the wrong side of the queer community when she was forced to release a statement on her brother Taariq’s homophobic and transphobic comments. “I don't think it's fair that one dictates who another should love and how they choose to love and express that love,” she wrote. “Secondly, I've always respected everyone's opinions and views on topics as we all go through this life with our own view.