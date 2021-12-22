LOOK: Nene Leakes makes her new relationship Instagram official

It’s been three months since Nene Leakes’ husband passed on. Gregg Leakes was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2018 and sadly died at the age of 66. The two were first married in a and stayed together for 14 years before they divorced in 2011. However, the couple remarried in 2013, after only two years of divorce.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 54, was seen walking out of a restaurant with her new “bf”, Nyonisela Siloh, in Miami. And no, this is not just another random rumour. Nene Leakes made the relationship with the businessman official on Instagram last week. She shared multiple photos of herself and her new boyfriend, quite cosy, among friends while celebrating her surprise birthday party.

Nene made it clear that her love for her late husband wouldn't disappear. "I will love Gregg forever & ever! Grieving is hard! Even harder & depressing alone," she stated. According to Nene, she and Gregg had a tearful and intense conversation before his passing.

"His words to me were 'be happy, keep smiling and he who finds you, has found a good one“ she adds. Nene shares how she deals with grief "You know I have a whole group of people that's come to my house every day doing different stuff with me," she said, "so trying to keep my mind off of, you know, the events that recently happened."