LOOK: Previously unseen pics of Prince William and Kate during their groove days go viral. Coincidence? We think not

Of course Kensington Palace won’t release an official statement after an anonymous note was leaked to DeuxMoi about Prince William’s alleged extramarital fetishes. That would mean an admission of guilt. And why would The Firm bother themselves with salacious gossip? It’s just one of many rumours floating around about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s marriage.

But you know what would work? Painting Prince William in a less restrained light? What if someone happened to leak some pictures from his wild party days to make him appear more likeable and relatable? Oh wow! What a coincidence – someone just did. British-based TikToker @danideeeee1, who happens to have more than 21K followers, just released a picture montage of William and Kate during their younger, party days, out and about with friends.

Another highlighted Kate’s natural beauty: “How is she so photogenic! These are the roughest pictures of her in existence and she still looks like a flipping goddess!” And yes, there were comparisons between them and the Sussexes: “If it was Harry and his wife it would be a scandal.” The couple, who started dating in September 2001, studied together at the University of St Andrews in Scotland.

They split up briefly in 2007 after keeping their romance under wraps for a number of years.

