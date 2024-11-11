LOOK: Rachel Kolisi shows off her super-toned ‘revenge abs’

Rachel Kolisi showed off her toned abs in an Instagram post, writing about how working out at the gym is helping her to become her best self "mentally, spiritually, physically and emotionally."

Rachel showed fans she is wholly focusing on her healing journey since her divorce announcement and shared how she is taking better care of herself by exercising 3 to 4 times a week. She showed off her toned abs in an Instagram post, and wrote about how adjusting her diet and exercise routine, she is determine to become her best self "mentally, spiritually, physically and emotionally." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Kolisi (@rachelkolisi) Rachel said: “I made an intentional decision 6 months ago to be as healthy as I possibly could. I listened to a bunch of podcasts about the gut microbiome and how it affects almost every part of my body but specifically my mental health. “I did a @viome test via @nextbio_longevityhealth and it gave deep insight into what I should, and should not be eating. I’ve made really small changes in my eating and it’s had a huge effect on my energy, sleep, weight.”

She added; “I love working out. I love it even more than I ever have because of these guys. @mark_fitfreak They have pushed me to limits on days I didn’t even want to move. I’ve cried, shouted, laughed and thrown way to many F bombs with/at them 👀😅 I love good vibes at a gym where everyone (except @chadpottierfitness ) minds their own beeswax and does their work. 😜” Rachel told her followers that she started working out in July, when she was super unfit and felt she would be prone to injury. Working with a personal trainer she has had no problem sticking to the routine.

She ended by saying; “On a journey, and the goal never has been, and never will be to look a certain way, it’s to be the best possible version of myself, mentally, spiritually, physically and emotionally. Just one day at a time.” Fans gushed over her gym body and fans showered her with compliments, applauding her approach to working out. @bakedonline: "Yes Rachel baby! You’ve been putting in the work."