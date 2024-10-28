LOOK: Siya Kolisi’s wedding ring noticeably missing during Sharks match

All eyes are still on Rachel and Siya Kolisi after their shocking divorce announcement last week. On Saturday, the Sharks went up against Munster and some noticed that Siya was not wearing his wedding ring.

The Springboks captain usually sports a bright green silicone ring, but it was noticeably missing during the match. This is a clear indication that the couple is indeed parting ways because, during an interview with Somizi on his show Dinner with Somizi, Siya mentioned why he always wore a silicone ring. Siya Kolis during the match against Munster on Saturday. Picture: X / @SharksRugby “With this ring, I don’t have an excuse to say I am training and take it off. It’s for playing, gyming, and everything. I wear it all the time,” he said.

While he is no longer wearing his ring, the 33-year-old dad has not yet updated his Instagram bio. His bio still reads: “Athlete. Christian. Husband. Father.” Siya still hasn’t changed his profile picture either which is a picture of himself and Rachel together.

However, Rachel has already updated her bio and has deleted “wife” from hers which now reads: “Co-founder & CEO of @kolisi_foundation, Student, Mom, Speaker and Director.” The dynamic couple dropped the bombshell in a joint statement on their Instagram accounts. “After much reflection and open conversations, we have mutually decided to end our marriage. This decision comes from a place of love, respect, and understanding that this is the best path forward for both of us,” said the couple in the statement released on Tuesday, October 22.

“While our relationship as a couple is changing, we remain great friends and committed partners in raising our children with the same love and care they’ve always known. We will also continue working together on the Foundation that means so much to us.” Just a few days after the release, Siya has already been active on social media and appears to be going on with his life. He posted about the match on Saturday, as well as a picture of himself with teammate Eben Etzebeth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siyakolisi) In his latest post, he wishes Cheslin Kolbe a happy birthday. Rachel on the other hand has gone completely silent on social media.