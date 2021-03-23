LOOK: The internet can’t get enough after Julius Malema shares snap of his lovely wife Mantwa Matlala

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

EFF leader Julius Malema is a man of many words. Not one to censor his displeasure of his fellow politicians, it’s very seldom that we see the “softer” side. But at a recent birthday party, Malema shared a stunning picture of his wife Mantwa Matlala on Instagram, captioning the image: “Maabane le ngwetši ya Sesi Mahlodi” Wearing a figure-hugging evening gown, Matlala was a vision in black, and it didn’t take social media users long to comment. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juliusmalemasello (@julius.malema.sello)

“Beautiful wife,” commented one user, while another said: “Absolutely gorgeous.”

The post gained so much attention that it got 37K likes and over 500 comments.

Malema and Matlala married in December 2014 in a very private ceremony in his hometown Seshego, Polokwane.

The two had been been dating for some time before tying the knot.

According to the City Press, some guests arrived in a helicopter and were taken to the wedding venue in a Golf 7.

Reportedly, guests included EFF chairperson Dali Mpofu, Malema's lawyer Tumi Mokwena, former ’Muvhango’ actress Lerato Moloi and former Limpopo premier Cassel Mathale.

After almost seven years of marriage, it’s refreshing to see that the couple only have eyes for each other.

For her birthday, Malema posted a sweet tribute to his wife, sharing with his followers: “Today I celebrate the opportunity to cuddle with you, to share a bed with you every evening, and most importantly to be your parenting partner of the boys in marriage. These are memories I cherish and will do so forever. Happy birthday Mma go Bašimane.”