LOOK: Too oulik! Rachel Kolisi makes fun of hubby Siya’s ‘cauliflower ears’

One thing about Rachel and Siya Kolisi – they love out loud. The couple’s funny social media exchanges is proof that humour makes the heart grow fonder, especially when spending long periods of time apart.

Story continues below Advertisement

This time wasn’t any different after Rachel took to Instagram to pay a glowing tribute to the man that holds the key to her heart. Sharing an adorable black and white photo of the couple sharing an intimate moment, she wrote: “Love him and his cauliflower ears forever.” Referencing Siya’s misshapen ears after years in the scrum as a Springbok rugby player, Rachel had to have the last laugh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Kolisi (@rachelkolisi) It didn’t take long for the comments to notice Rachel’s accurate observations, and poor Siya became the butt of jokes.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Not me zooming the cauliflower ears,” noted an online user. Another responded: “Please wena 😂😂 what cauliflower ears. Rachel 😂” The couple have much to be thankful for. Just recently, Rachel and their two kids made the move to Durban to join Siya at the Shark Tank.

Story continues below Advertisement

She also announced that she is now the the CEO of the Kolisi Foundation. In a heartfelt post, Rachel wrote: “Recently, I was visiting one of our @kolisi_foundation projects and just before leaving some of the kids asked if they could pray for me.