LOOK: We spy Mr K’s name tattooed on Khanyi Mbau’s thigh while ex Tebogo Lerole ’accepts defeat’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Since making her new relationship Instagram official in February, actress Khanyi Mbau has been flaunting her new bae Zimbabwean businessman Kudzai Terrence Mushonga all over social media. The two have been inseparable, and now to prove her devotion to Mushonga, she has made the ultimate declaration of love by what appears to be “Kudzai” tattooed on her right thigh. Taking to social media this week, Mbau showed off her body in a striking swimsuit while showing off the new ink. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded) It didn’t take fans long to notice the tattoo and comment on it. “Is that a new Kudzie tatoo,” asked one Instagram user. Another user commented: “And that tattoo makes me happy, happiness looks good on you Honey.”

But it was the IG post from her ex Tebogo Lerole that got tongues wagging.

The couple had been dating on and off over the years before calling it quits in July 2020.

Pouring his heart out, Lerole shared with more than 201K followers that he had finally “accepted defeat.”

“If you genuinely know me you’ll know how I (HATE) being dragged in the media especially for impractical rationale (she knows it too),” he starts off with.

Sharing a video of the couple with Mbau’s daughter Khanyi, Lerole goes on to say “I love M and M2 profoundly, just thinking of moments and our journey leaves me giggling. I don’t know how I lost both of them, however I cherish and will always cherish the day the Creator tangled our paths. She is an amazing human and has such an adorable smile – she must constantly glitter.

“I am grown enough to accept defeat.

“I would like to wish her, nothing but success in her journey and lastly please cut her and myself some slack. Love is beautiful and we tried … ”