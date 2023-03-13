LOOK: What’s the story behind ‘leaked’ photos of Prince Harry and Princess Kate kissing?

One thing about the internet; it never forgets. And with the influence of TikTok on our everyday lives, it’s to hard to not be sucked down a rabbit hole of conspiracy theories and deep fakes.

When a series of photos recently went viral on social media showing what appeared to be Prince Harry passionately kissing his sister-in-law, the Princess of Wales, it made us do a double take. The “leaked” photos resurfaced after TikToker @floranutricion shared the grainy images on her account, claiming that they “were leaked several years ago and allegedly showed Prince Harry escorting Princess Kate out of a club to her car waiting outside”.

British pop culture commentator Tasha did a deep dive into their relationship in 2021 and claimed that even when Kate and William went through their numerous break-ups, she and Harry still kept in contact. Judging from their body language, Kate seemed more receptive to Harry's warm, playful demeanour. It could also explain the animosity from her side once Meghan was in the picture.