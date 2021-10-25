LOOK: Woman sets wedding dress on fire after infidelity ends her marriage

They say “hell hath no fury like a woman scorned”. Whoever came up with this phrase must have been referring to Chrissy Blake. The 41-year-old from Massachusetts in the US wanted to officially end her three-year marriage to her cheating ex-husband on a “light” note.

So instead of drowning her sorrows, the nutritionist took inspo from social media after coming across posts of fellow divorcees burning their wedding dresses in a ceremonious way. Speaking to British publication The Mirror, she said destroying the country-themed gown gave her "closure" after a tough divorce. Blake said her ex cheated on her six times during their marriage with the first affair happening before they even tied the knot.

Some of the snaps show Blake walking in the forest with her wedding dress dragging on the ground. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Marie Photography 📷 (@emilymariephotographyemp) In another, she is pictured with a bottle of alcohol while watching her dress go up in flames in spectacular fashion. As a dig to her ex, Blake sits in a little black dress with a board reading “I would wish you the best but you already had it!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Marie Photography 📷 (@emilymariephotographyemp) The tongue-in-cheek photo shoot was a way of Blake doing something fun to mark the end of her marriage. "I thought it would give me closure and be a big f*** you. It looked so much fun,“ she told The Mirror.

"What else was I going to do with a wedding dress? I don't believe in selling them once they've been worn, my daughter wasn't going to want it. "Even though it was a $1, 400 dress, it was going to give me the closure I needed,“ she concluded.