LOOK: Zimbabwean artist gifts Connie Ferguson painting of late husband Shona

The death of TV stalwart Shona Ferguson has left a dark stain on the local entertainment industry, and for his wife Connie, things will never be the same again. After Ferguson’s unexpected death on July 30, there was an outpouring of support from South Africa for the family.

Many expressed their condolences with messages via social media, and one artist even went as far as painting a picture of Shona and gifting it to Connie. Zimbabwean-born artist Thomas Mwasangwale’s black and white depiction of Shona must have impressed is late wife as she is seen adoringly holding the painting alongside Mwasangwale.

A contemporary artist, Mwasangwale was born in 1989, and was largely influenced by the 1990s growing up, according to artland.com. A look at his Facebook page shows an eclectic collection of paintings, such of which include local personalities that passed on.

Mwasangwale’s heartfelt gift comes at a time when Connie finds herself in uncharted territory. The former Generations actress has turned to Scripture in recent weeks, and last week posted on Instagram about her and Shona’s “carpet Sundays”. “I haven’t had the guts to lie on the carpet,” she says as she looks away and holds back tears.