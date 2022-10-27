Looking for a career change? These are the qualifications you need to be a stay-at-home girlfriend (but read the fine print)

Meet Kendel Kay, a model and influencer with more than 450K followers on TikTok. Kay amassed her army of followers by documenting her life as a 25-year-old “stay-at-home” girlfriend.

For those who aren’t familiar with the term, a stay-at-home partner is someone who quits their job and lives with a partner who can financially support them. Sounds like a dream job, doesn’t it? For those who are planning on making the move into the stay-at-home business, Kay has some noteworthy points to take into consideration.

In her TikTok posts, she narrates her daily activities. These can include anything from doing the laundry to cooking supper. Kay also has a journal in which she writes what she’ll be making her partner for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

@kendelkay Replying to @kelleymartinez12 ♬ original sound - kendel kay In another video, she takes her followers through a day in the life of a stay-at-home girlfriend, and according to dailydot.com, it’s this post that evoked the most responses and debate. According to the publication, it was re-shared on Twitter and went viral with more than 3.8 million views.

What most people found interesting were her journal entries. @1000mgibuprofen ♬ original sound - 1000mgibuprofen #stitch with @kendel kay #fyp Fellow TikToker @1000mgibuprofen made a reaction video, saying, “The whole time I was watching this video, I was thinking that seems like hell. But at the end I decided to screen shot her planner, because I was so curious to see what she was planning for.”

And what @1000mgibuprofen found was a reflection of someone who may have been sending out a cry for help. “The contrast between this very aesthetically styled blog and this aspirational content that you just put in front of us, and this very real and very raw diary entry full of her dissatisfaction with the lifestyle being put on display is very interesting and I guess kind of jarring,” said @1000mgibuprofen. Most people could relate with her observations.