Looking for love? Three dating apps that are bound to get you noticed

Compared to 10 years ago, the dating game has changed. We live our lives in a virtual world and meeting people in the gym or club is so last season. But how do we put our best foot forward in the online space and what options do we have to sign up, start a convo with as many hotties as our heart’s desire and line-up the dates Millions of South Africans are using online dating apps to find their ideal match. While some are free, others are not. It is an online market that is ever changing. Orbit Gum lists a few options below: Afrointroductions - a major dating app in Africa The app is simple but unique and allows you to meet singles who are serious about being ready to mingle.

It’s been around for a while and proved successful for many girls and guys with advanced features like - a wide user base, detailed filter characteristics, a counter at the top to notify you of the number of active users at a given time and a free basic account with supplementary membership preference.

InterracialMatch

This application provides the opportunity to look for a partner from a different race. Unlike other courting applications, singles in South Africa can extend dating to all races living in the country.

It has a varied user base and features - in-app messaging ability, instant notifications from potential matches, subscription membership options, safety and security features to verify the information and images uploaded.

Tinder

This app is very popular and it continues to gain more users every day. Some of its features include: free subscription, as well as paid membership, advanced swipe system, additional features like “rewind” and “boost” options to stick out among others.

The “Super Likes” option allows users to create outstanding profiles to attract potential partners. Its success is down to it being fun, fast and easy to use.

Once you have chosen the app, what’s next and how can we shine brightest online to attract your perfect match? Here are a few things to keep in mind:

1. Don’t leave anything blank in your profile.

2. Be honest. Truth is truly attractive.

3. Don’t hide your face in your profile photo.

4. Make it easy for people to talk to you.

5. Have a mix of photos.

6. Don’t write a novel.

7. Add as many personal details as possible.

8. Get a little romantic.

9. Be your wonderful, wacky self.