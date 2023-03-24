Lori Harvey and Damson Idris reportedly split after 3 months of dating

It seems like it ended in tears for Lori Harvey and her actor boyfriend, Damson Idris. The pair are reported to have broken up after three months of dating. Media Take Out reports that they spoke to a friend of Harvey’s, who spilled the beans that the model’s relationship with Idris has run its course.

“They were dating, and it was great, but they’re no longer around each other like that. There’s no beef, no cheating, nothing like that. They’re just doing their own thing right now,” the friend told the publication. While the couple has not yet confirmed the breakup rumours, it seems like there’s trouble in paradise, seeing that Idris has been attending many events alone. For example, the “Swarm” actor recently attended the Los Angeles premiere of the new Netflix series by himself. Also, at the NAACP Image Awards about a month ago, he was flying solo. The last time they were seen together in public was at the “Snowfall” premiere on February 22.

Harvey and Idris went public about their relationship at the model’s 26th birthday party, where Idris was one of the esteemed guests. He also took to Instagram stories to wish her a happy birthday.