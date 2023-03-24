Lori Harvey and Damson Idris reportedly split after 3 months of dating

It seems like it ended in tears for Lori Harvey and her actor boyfriend, Damson Idris.
The pair are reported to have broken up after three months of dating. Media Take Out reports that they spoke to a friend of Harvey’s, who spilled the beans that the model’s relationship with Idris has run its course.
“They were dating, and it was great, but they’re no longer around each other like that. There’s no beef, no cheating, nothing like that. They’re just doing their own thing right now,” the friend told the publication.
While the couple has not yet confirmed the breakup rumours, it seems like there’s trouble in paradise, seeing that Idris has been attending many events alone. For example, the “Swarm” actor recently attended the Los Angeles premiere of the new Netflix series by himself. Also, at the NAACP Image Awards about a month ago, he was flying solo.
The last time they were seen together in public was at the “Snowfall” premiere on February 22.
Harvey and Idris went public about their relationship at the model’s 26th birthday party, where Idris was one of the esteemed guests. He also took to Instagram stories to wish her a happy birthday.
Harvey has a history of dating successful men, including Michael B. Jordan, Future, Diddy and Trey Songz.
She started dating Idris a month after breaking up with Jordan. Tweeps are not shocked by the break-up rumours. Below are some of the hilarious reactions.
Michael B Jordan after hearing Damson Idris and Lori Harvey broke up pic.twitter.com/TkDGRKVBIY— Post Carlone (@carltonkitheka1) March 23, 2023
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris breaking up proves that the only thing that’s real is J. Cole going triple platinum with no features.— NUFF (@nuffsaidny) March 23, 2023
Lori Harvey searching for her next victim after splitting with Damson Isris pic.twitter.com/80fIkMh3a6— You Know the vibes 💯 (@RonnieThaGreat) March 23, 2023
Steve Harvey everytime he hear Lori Harvey say "Hey dad I got somebody special I want you to meet." https://t.co/tTmA9f3bqJ pic.twitter.com/Nia0QKiiYR— I hate sambos and Peckerwoods (@Brandon21239) March 23, 2023