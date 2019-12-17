London - A marriage is supposed to be for better or for worse.
And one couple found a unique way of fulfilling this vow when they rifled through 30 tons of rubbish together in search of their lost wedding rings.
The anonymous pair were renovating their home in Melbourne, Australia, and drove to a dump to drop off their refuse.
But they were mortified after realising on the way home that they had somehow thrown the bands – including a diamond engagement ring – away as well. To make matters worse, the site was closed by the time they got back.
They returned at 4am the next day and found some sympathetic employees who were willing to help with the search.