Love stinks: 5 things to do on anti-Valentine's Day









It's the day of romance, the day couples whisper sweet nothings into each other's ears. Picture: Flickr.com

It's the day of romance, the day couples whisper sweet nothings into each other's ears. It's also the day where singles are forced to watch in disgust as others openly profess their love to their other halves. Yes, Valentine's Day brings with it a whole set of problems if you're not in a relationship. And yet, society dictates that single people are forced to cry into an empty glass of Shirley Temple as the last dying embers of their failed relationship plays before them like a Hallmark movie.

But it really doesn't have to be like that. Some people choose to be single, while others are just standing on the sidelines watching their friends' relationship disintegrate into a fine dust of bad memories.





Single life can be fun. In fact, I bet my children's varsity fees that many laugh in glee as the rest of us spend the last of our salaries trying to impress someone that's vaguely interested.





If you're planning on spending the day of love giving Cupid's arrow a miss, here's some ideas:





Host a love-stinks party for your friends





Get out the champagne flutes and your cheesiest playlist. It's a party all about celebrating choosing to be single. Add Beyonce's "All the single ladies" to your playlist and put it on full blast.









Take things up a notch and bring in a mixologist to create some interesting cocktails or mocktails in celebration of the evening.





Get crafting





Who says crafting has to be boring? Gone are the days when crocheting a doily holder for your toilet paper was the thing school holiday nightmares were made of. Arts and crafts have gone the trendy route. Some online stores even stock printable patterns. So get an idea into your head and go with it.









Throw a shot





Just come out of a bad break up and need to release some steam? Nothing gets the blood pumping like throwing a shot at a punching bag. A pinata is the perfect release. And unlike your ex, it gives you back something in return.









Ready, steady, bake





They say baking is a great stress reliever. I don't know who said this, but it sounds about right. Even if you're not good at baking, get some inspiration from digging into your gran's old recipes or googling five-ingredient bakes and see if it really works.





Netflix and chill





Yes, its the day of romance, but how about making a list of all the romance movies that didn't end well? "500 days of summer" and "Blue Valentine" are the perfect anti-Valentine movies. And if you really want to go left field, watch a thriller or horror.