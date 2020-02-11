It's the day of romance, the day couples whisper sweet nothings into each other's ears. It's also the day where singles are forced to watch in disgust as others openly profess their love to their other halves.
Yes, Valentine's Day brings with it a whole set of problems if you're not in a relationship. And yet, society dictates that single people are forced to cry into an empty glass of Shirley Temple as the last dying embers of their failed relationship plays before them like a Hallmark movie.
But it really doesn't have to be like that. Some people choose to be single, while others are just standing on the sidelines watching their friends' relationship disintegrate into a fine dust of bad memories.