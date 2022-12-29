Love wins as Tshepi Vundla and JR get engaged

The Bogopas not only rang jingle bells this December, but wedding bells too. South Africa lifestyle content creator Tshepi Vundla and music producer Tabure Thabo Bogopa Junior, affectionately known as JR, are engaged to be married.

Vundla took to Instagram to share with her 312K followers a picture of herself and her husband-to-be, showing off her engagement ring. Looking at her outfit (a long dress, a doek, and a shawl over her shoulders), the picture was taken after the lobola negotiations. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tshepi Vundla (@tshepivundla) The couple has two children; a 4-year-old boy, Sibabalwe, and an 11-month-old girl, Liyema. JR has two more kids from his previous relationship.

The Idols SA judge was once crucified on Twitter following his interview on MacG Podcast. He had said Vundla was not yet his wife despite being together for many years. “I need to clarify she is not my wife yet. I think it’s very easy for guys to start dating someone for a couple of years and then start calling them their wife,” said the musician. People couldn’t understand why he had not married her. Little did they know the plans he had.

Nonetheless, Vundla’s followers were happy for her and sent sweet congratulatory messages. “Congratulations, gorgeous! To forever!” commented Sinovuyo Mondliwa.