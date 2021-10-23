Luxurious love lives: The most extravagant celebrity proposals

Imagine walking with your partner to your favourite secluded beach, hands linked together, laughing at sweet nothings and stealing glances at each other. Less than 200m away, a heart-shaped bush of red roses with dozens of candles await you. Is this a picnic, you wonder? Is it an anniversary celebration? You giggle, excited that your partner has gone to so much effort.

As you walk into this cornucopia of roses, their scent filling the air, your partner gets on one knee and asks for your hand in marriage. The past few months have been the best in years, and you are both happy and at ease with each other. Plus, your children are friends. It makes sense. Of course, you say yes! That was the scene when Kourtney Kardashian was proposed to by Travis Barker at the Rosewood Miramar in Montecito, California, last weekend. The 45-year-old rocker has been dating the 42-year-old reality star for 10 months. However, they have been friends and neighbours for some time, and their children are friends. Their engagement was caught on camera for the Kardashian /Jenner's upcoming Hulu reality show.

As extravagant as the proposal was, does it compare to other celebrity engagements? Here are some proposals so extravagant, they are etched in our brains. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Kim and Kanye had an extravagant wedding in Italy, but it started with the proposal in 2013. The rapper hired the San Francisco Giants's stadium and had a 50 piece orchestra serenade Ki with Lana Del Rey's Young and Beautiful as the scoreboard wrote the words: ""PLEEEASE MARRY MEEE!!!"

Eva Longoria and Jose Antonio Baston 21122015 EVA LONGORIA AND JOSE BASTON The actress and producer had the shock of her life when her businessman and TV executive beau proposed to her in Dubai. While on holiday, the two went on the obligatory trip to the Dubai desert. However, it was no usual trip. He organised for there to be a romantic set up of Persia rugs and patterned cushions in the middle of the desert's sand dunes, creating an Aladdin-esque experience, before proposing with a ruby ring. Eva was speechless. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

GREAT ESCAPE: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom The singer and her actor baby daddy went to dinner and then to an art show, you know, as any other couple would. But unlike any other couple, Bloom decided they would use a helicopter. While it didn't go according to plan, Bloom struggled to get the ring out of his pocket, leading him to smashing the bottle of champagne he had arranged to celebrate. Perry still said yes, and the rest of their helicopter journey went without incidence. Bloom had the helicopter land on a rooftop where all Perry's friends and family were all waiting to celebrate. Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT FASHION) This is not the usual romantic proposal, but it's still extravagant because of the lengths the American football player went to ask for the supermodel's hand in marriage. Gisele revealed that Tom fabricated a story about how her apartment was flooded, and she rushed home to check the extent of the damage and try to get help to fix it. Except, the house was filled with rose petals and candles. He then got on his injured knee and declared his undying love for her. Turns out, Gisele was so concerned about his health, she told him to get up and stop making his knee worse instead of saying yes.