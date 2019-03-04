Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha. Picture:Zanele Zulu/African News Agency(ANA)

Babes Wodumo, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, is a gqom sensation. She featured in the "Black Panther: The Album," produced by Kendrick Lamar, on a song called "Redemption," and was nominated for the 2017 BET Award for Best International Act: Africa.

In the early hours of Monday, Wudomo was on Instagram Live, but she wasn’t online to engage with her fan base. In a wide shot of her hotel room, where Mampintsha - real name Mandla Maphumulo - is seen allegedly assaulting her.

Although the original video was deleted, clips of it have gone viral, especially on Twitter, where the video trended for hours.

Last May, Wodumo went on record during a Metro FM interview and revealed for the first time that Mampintsha - her partner, frequent collaborator and one-third of Big Nuz (a Durban-based kwaito music trio) - had allegedly been abusing her. Their relationship, told from the “rags-to-riches” narrative, has always been a tumultuous one.

Metro FM DJ Masechaba Ndlovu received praise and criticism after confronting Wodumo on radio (despite Wodumo not wanting to comment) about abuse allegations.

Ndlovu was on the brink of victim-blaming Wodumo, urging her to leave Mampintsha.

Wodumo confirmed she broke up with Mampintsha in March last year, after he had allegedly punched and kicked her, to the extent of her sustaining a broken leg.

Wodumo had earlier in the same interview admitted that the pair had split following this incident. She maintained that they were still partners in business, but their romantic relationship had turned sour.

This was also after she revealed that Mampintsha had access to her social media accounts, and had posted a picture of the couple without her consent – making it appear as though they were still together, even though they had split.

Mampintsha went onto social media to post a video declaring his undying love for the Wololo hitmaker, asserting that she credits her success to him, and he still wants to marry her despite allegations of assault levelled against him.

But it seems the show went on (as it does in an industry of money-driven enablers and abuse apologists) and people somehow were ignorant of the fact that Mampintsha had not addressed his abusive, short-tempered side in his “apology”.

Shortly afterwards, the two were seen rekindling their romance and all was seemingly forgotten.

At around 1am on Monday, Mampintsha was seen in an Instagram live recording, assaulting Wodumo in a hotel room.

Her followers saw the kwaito singer allegedly slapping her across the face more than once during an altercation.

Wodumo can be heard repeated crying out: “ungishaleyani?” – meaning “why are you beating me” in isiZulu – as blows rain down on her.

The video concludes as Wodumo grabs her phone, runs out of the room and the feed fades to black.

There has been no indication that Wodumo has filed a case as yet.

Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa did, however, on Twitter, encourage her to file a criminal case against Mampintsha.

“We’re absolutely horrified by the actions of Musician Mampintsha @MampintshaNuz caught on video where he brutally abuses internationally celebrated Artist @BABESWODUMO. We do not only condemn this senseless act but call on @BABESWODUMO to immediately press charges against him,” (stet) the minister tweeted.

1. We're absolutley horrified by the actions of Musician Mapmpintsha @MampintshaNuz caught on video where he brutally abuses Internationally celebrated Artist @BABESWODUMO. We do not only condemn this senseless act but call on @BABESWODUMO to immediately press charges against him pic.twitter.com/K7W1cyO0aO — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) March 4, 2019

With over 1 000 retweets and 1 300 likes, Twitter user @Tioranta said: “The SA music scene is sanctuary for abusive men. Mampintsha and Okmalumkoolkat still get booked.

"Cleo posts tweets encouraging his rapist friend Brickz. Tira supports his dancer accused of rape and did nothing for Babes Wodumo. Take your pick there are many stories like this."

And this is the frightening reality of many South African women. The statistics on gender-based violence are a cause for much concern. It’s not the first time a South African man in the limelight is accused of abuse and protected by his celebrity.

In 2011, Jub Jub was charged with domestic abuse after assaulting the mother of his child, singer Kelly Khumalo.

In 2012, Euphonic was embroiled in a domestic violence case involving Bonang Matheba.

In 2015, convicted rapist Brickz was accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend.

More recently, actress Reshoketswe Sebotsane recently opened up about her abusive marriage to actor-husband Sello Sebotsane.

Wodumo broke her silence on Monday afternoon by taking to Twitter to comment on her alleged assault at the hands of her partner, saying she was still emotional about the incident. She thanked everyone for their messages of support, adding that she was in no position to give interviews as she was "emotional about the situation" but added that she would issue a statement on social media platforms later on in the day.

Greetings

We would like to thank everyone for the messages support about the early morning video. unfortunately Babes can't be able to have any interviews for now as she is still emotional about the situation. She will issue the statement on her social media platform later today — Bongekile simelane (@BABESWODUMO) March 4, 2019

Police have confirmed that a docket of inquiry has been opened into the alleged assault of songstress by her boyfriend.