Man gives his girlfriend money to gamble. Now she refuses to give him half of her winnings

While gambling might just be fun and games to some people, for others it can become addictive. Therefore many people opt to stay away from it completely.

This 55-year-old woman is one of those people who prefers to watch others gamble instead of playing. So, when her 58-year-old boyfriend invited her for a trip to a hotel with a casino, she made it clear to him that she had no intention of playing but was happy to just people-watch and enjoy the environment. While she was happily watching him play every night, by the third day he practically forced her to play the slot machines by giving her $100 (about R1,800) to play with.

What happened after that is the reason why the woman has turned to Reddit’s Am I the A**hole group - but first here’s how things went down. “He was constantly telling me to play something. Every table, and machine we passed he suggested I try it. I declined, telling him ‘I’m good, it’s not my interest to do’. I encouraged him to do and play whatever he wants,” explained the woman. He then took her into this “Highroller” slots area and told her to sit down at a machine.

“He then put in a $100 bill and said, ‘Play this, I’ll be over there’ and walked away to another slot,” she continued. She started playing and immediately started winning. “I just kept playing. He noticed and came back over. He was so excited. I was up to $10,000. In winnings. He was going bonkers with excitement. I was just laughing. It seemed really weird. But it was fun to see him so happy,” she added.

When her winnings went up to $15,000, she told her boyfriend that she was done and cashed out. “We went to the cashier with my ticket and she gave me $15,000. It was crazy. All I thought was ‘easy come easy go’ and why people have gambling issues.” She then immediately gave him his $100 back.

He then said: “WTF is this?” And she responded that it was the money he gave her to put into the machine. “Oh hell no, you owe me “$7,000,” he responded. “Of course, he went on and on how if he didn’t put me in that seat at that slot with the $100. I’d never have won anything.

“All I could say is ‘yeah, but that was also a gamble on your end, I could have just lost your $100’,” she wrote. She concluded that they are no longer together and that she kept all her winnings. She then turned to Reddit users to if she was an a**hole for not giving him half of her winnings.

“NAH. It was a communication problem. I’ve given people money to play with but I tell them up front ‘If you lose don’t worry about it. If you win we’ll split it’,” commented one person.