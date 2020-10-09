Maps Maponyane better watch out, Boity Thulo’s new admirer could be stiff competition

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

By now must tweeps have become familiar with the “How it started … how it’s going trend”. Online users post side-by-side images of business ventures they set out to do and the results thereof. The same goes for their relationship statuses and anything else that they’ve deemed a success in their lives. True to form, the trend has spawned a collection of memes both funny and relatable. One online user who goes by the name Winny Da Bish (@MximYesess) decided to shoot his shot with local media personality Boity Thulo. How it started..........how it's going@Boity 😍❤️ You're so annoying pic.twitter.com/Ag6SWwphp0 — Winny Da Bish (@MximYesess) October 8, 2020 Taking to Twitter, @MximYesess tweeted: “How it started … how it's going" and tagged Thulo in the post, alongside a previous tweet asking the rapper to accompany him on a lunch date in Cape Town.

Thulo responded: “I’ll be back in 2 weeks!”

Not one to have his plans scuppered, @MximYesess then posted a screenshot of reservations made at one of the Mother City’s fanciest restaurants, Sevruga, for two weeks’ time.

Indoda mayibe ne plan!



See you there 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/NYHx5MXd0v — Winny Da Bish (@MximYesess) October 8, 2020

Thulo may be single, but those juicy rumours of her being in a relationship with bestie Maps Maponyane just don’t seem to die down.

What makes it even more interesting is that the two continually flirt with each other on social media.

Earlier this week Maponyane posted a video of his mother, Sylvia Maponyane, thanking Thulo for a gift she received from the rapper.

In the video, Sylvia is seen carrying a Boity-branded gift bag, the kind the star packages her newly launched fragrance in.

Visibly happy with the gift Thulo sent her, Sylvia says: “Thank you Boity, thank you Boitumelo, thank you, my love, thank you ngwetsi yaka (my daughter-in-law), I love you.”