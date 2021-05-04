Maps Maponyane just confirmed our biggest fear with one simple post. Yes, he and Boity are just ’besties’

When local rapper Boity Thulo celebrated her 31st birthday this past week, many of her friends in the industry flooded her timeline with birthday wishes.

Her rumoured boyfriend David Jeftha even shared an adorable Instagram post of the two looking very cosy.

But most notable was the shout-out sent from Maps Maponyane. For years, the “besties” were rumoured to be romantically linked, but the couple never confirmed the gossip.

Our dreams of them hooking up have now been scuppered by Maps who shared a heartfelt post dedicated to Boity on her birthday, calling her his “bestie”.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “It's my bestie's birthday and her name Boitumelo couldn’t be more apt for all joy she brings into people’s lives.

“The world's been blessed to have you on it for 31 years, and I can’t wait to see what happens in the next 31 and beyond.

“Happy Birthday!!!

“Love you.”

We’re thinking Maps finally set the record straight so he doesn’t step on any toes as Jeftha reportedly takes on the role as the new man in her life.

But tweeps weren’t having it – it was a bitter pill for some to swallow, it seemed.

Bathong abuti.! 🤔😳😳 Boity said make an honest woman out of her we all saw it on her show why you still calling her beastie kante? pic.twitter.com/DWh9iD8xwj — RSA President🇿🇦 (@president_kamo) April 28, 2021

Even after Boity responded to his message, they remained relentless.

And you forgot to finish your love you ❤️ with babes. Mara atleast Boitumelo said it pic.twitter.com/8FzaH3mpQs — Thabang (@ThabangCole) April 29, 2021

Both Maps and Jeftha were guests at the ’Bakae’ hitmaker’s lavish dinner at the Belmond Mount Nelson Hotel in Cape Town which she hosted for her closest friends.