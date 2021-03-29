Maps Maponyane ready to put a ring on it? His cryptic tweet sends fans into overdrive

Remember when Boity Thulo said she was looking for a venue to marry Maps Maponyane? Well, it looks like the potential groom has found it. In February this year, Thulo tweeted that she was looking for an altar so that she can marry the son of the soccer legend Marks Maponyane. “According to the Black Twitter Dlozis.... it seems we should be getting married one of these days, @MapsMaponyane. I’ll find an altar in the meantime,” tweeted Thulo. A month later, Maponyane finally responds.

He said: “Own Your Throw," and Twitter went crazy.

Both their fans started making speculations about them being engaged.

“Is this your way of telling us that you got engaged? Waiting for the big announcement,” commented @mahelasunshine.

“Awwww bathong (please) Maps, just get it together already man. There’s nothing left in the streets

Speaking of engagements, rapper and TV star, AKA is officially off the matter.

The “Python” hitmaker sent his uncles to Durban to pay lobola (bride price) for his future wife, Nelli Tembe.

The Magacy (AKA’s fans) were over the moon after the musician made the announcement on social media.

“Aka paid damages for Kairo. Aka just paid Lobola for his girl. The man isn't even black yet he respects culture, ngapha (yet) you got black people rejecting their own culture,” commented @umalambane_zn.

Percy Zwane said: “Last week AKA was asking y’all about the prices of cows and said ’asking for a friend then went on and lobola'd the 21 year old”.