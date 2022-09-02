Marie-Lou Nurk invited friends along on her first date with Jason Oppenheim.

The 25-year-old model struck up a relationship with “Selling Sunset” star Oppenheim, 45, after he and co-star Chrishell Stause broke up, and he has now revealed that she only agreed to go to dinner with him if she could bring her friends along because she hates first dates.

Oppenheim said: “I asked her to dinner the next day. She said yes, but then an hour before dinner, she's like, ‘Is it cool if my friends come? I'm like ‘Ah …’.”

Nurk went on to explain that she asked for her friends to come along because she always fears a first date will disintegrate into small talk if the two parties don't hit it off.

In the joint interview, she told PEOPLE: “I hate first dates. When you're stuck in the conversation and you just don't know if you like the person or not, then you have to do a small talk. I hate it.”