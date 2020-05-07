Mark Consuelos once jumped on a plane to catch his wife being 'unfaithful'

Mark Consuelos once took a flight from Boston to New York because he thought his wife Kelly Ripa was being unfaithful.

The 49-year-old actor has admitted he used to struggle with jealousy during the early days of his marriage to TV host Kelly, and says he once went as far as getting on a plane so he could turn up at her apartment to try and catch her in the act of cheating on him.

Writing in new book ‘What Makes a Marriage Last’ - an excerpt of which was published by People magazine - he wrote: “After we were married, I was doing a show in Boston, and I couldn’t get a hold of her all day. We didn’t have cell phones then. I got a really bad feeling. So I got on a flight to New York and called her from the plane and asked her what she was doing that night.”

And sharing her own side of the story, Kelly revealed her husband even faked a flower delivery so that she’d let him into her home.