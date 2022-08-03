Married, educated men more likely to outlive women, shocking new study finds

London - Men, especially those who are married and have a degree, have a high probability of outliving women, reveals a statistical analysis spanning 200 years across different countries. Challenging the popular notion that men simply don't live as long as women, the study, published in the open access journal BMJ Open, showed that between 25% and 50% of men have outlived women.

The study showed married men with a degree have an advantage over unmarried women, educated only to high school level. Couples influence each other's health, and this was particularly true for men, who benefited more than women from being in a stable relationship, pointed out researchers from the Syddansk Universitet in Denmark. Further, the data also showed that the death rate has fallen faster for women, overall, than for men under the age of 50, especially in the first half of the 20th century, largely as a result of improvements in infant and child deaths.

And men have not only maintained their survival disadvantage at younger ages, but at older ages, too. They are more prone to accidents and homicides in their 20s and 30s, and they tend to smoke and drink more, leading to higher cancer prevalence and death in their 60s. A more nuanced approach to sex differences in survival is needed, the researchers said. “Efforts in reducing lifespan inequalities must thus target diverse factors, causes and ages,” they wrote in the paper.

The team studied sex differences in deaths in 199 populations from every continent over a period of 200 years.

The data showed that between one and two (25-50%) out of every four men have outlived women for the past 200 years. The rise and fall in sex differences in life expectancy were mainly attributed to smoking and other behavioural differences. The probability of males living longer than females is generally higher in low- and middle-income countries, but this didn’t necessarily mean greater gender equality in survival, the researchers noted.

