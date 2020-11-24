Martha Stewart hasn’t spoken to her ex-husband in 30 years

Martha Stewart hasn’t spoken to her former husband Andrew Stewart since they divorced 30 years ago. The 79-year-old businesswoman and television personality divorced her ex-spouse - with whom she has 55-year-old daughter Alexis - in 1990, and has said that whilst she found her split “terrible”, it’s “even more painful” for her to remember that she hasn’t even spoken to Andrew once in the 30 years they’ve been apart. She said: "Getting divorced was a terrible thing for me, because we were the first to divorce in my family. And that we haven’t spoken since the divorce is even more painful. But I’m very strong, and I’m very motivated to get on with life.” Martha also reflected on her “difficult” parenting journey with her daughter, as she said her work life was “extremely time-consuming” when Alexis was young, so she didn’t get to spend as much time with her as she would have liked. She explained: "I was busy. At the time, Alexis was going to school in Westport, and I was commuting to New York. After I gave up stock-brokering, I started an at-home catering business, which was extremely time-consuming.

“One thing Alexis learned from that was how to cook. She’s a phenomenal cook and baker. I tried to involve her in everything, but the minute she could leave home and go to boarding school, she did. Our relationship has always been a difficult mother-daughter relationship. Difficult, but she would do anything for me, and I would do anything for her.”

And whilst the Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia founder is still as busy as ever, she now makes sure to make time for self-care.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: “I really care about maintaining an aura of good health, which is basically the food I eat. And genetics has a lot to do with it. My dad was a gorgeous man with very good skin. So was Mom. She was fantastic until she was 93 years old. My hope is that unless I kill myself with too much hard work, I will probably survive very nicely for a long time."