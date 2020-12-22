Matthew Koma writes heartfelt message to wife Hilary Duff on 1st wedding anniversary

Matthew Koma wrote a heartfelt message to his wife Hilary Duff on their first anniversary, and admitted he is "so in awe" of her. The 33-year-old singer finds it "mind boggling" that Hilary - who is expecting her third child - is able to make it look "so easy" being a mum and wife, and he has thanked her for being "supportive, empathetic, loving, and passionate". He wrote: "Happy Anniversary Ba....One year ago today looked a whole lot different. I can’t imagine this last year without you to Clorox groceries and avoid the world with. "When I asked you to be my wife , we had no idea our first year would look like this...They always say “the first year is the hardest”, but in our case it was for completely different reasons and I’m so in awe of your badassery. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Koma (@matthewkoma) "How you’re able to be the mom, individual, wife, spirit, and tie dye influencer you are, while making it look so easy is mind boggling and I don’t know what I did right to deserve being on the receiving end of it.

"Thank you for being the most steady , supportive , empathetic, loving, and passionate. Thank you for the endless hours of indulging my obsession with deceased songwriters and pretending it interests you.

"Thank you for making me drink water and eat breakfast. You make me so much better. You make our family what it is. You’re the only thing that makes me cry through the Prozac. I love you. (sic)"

Last month, Hilary - who has two-year-old daughter Banks with Matthew, and eight-year-old son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie - revealed she had been "exposed" to Covid-19, meaning she had to self-isolate away from her kids.

But the 33-year-old actress later tested negative and was able to reunite with the youngsters.

She wrote at the time: "Not totally in the clear but looking positive and by that I mean negative! (sic)"