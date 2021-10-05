Meet the step-siblings who secretly dated for 6 years

Diana Camila Avila and Jordie Vena have hundreds of thousands of followers on TikTok, on their joint account “alphafamilia”. In their videos, the Canadian step-siblings document their relationship, which they say they’ve kept secret from their parents since they started dating six years ago.

The couple started off like any other couple trying to get TikTok famous, with clips involving dancing, cosplay and comedy skits based on their relationship, but they caused quite a stir when they later revealed that they’re step-siblings. These two have been giving insights into the early days of dating with videos like: "How the first kiss with my stepbrother went". Speaking to LadBible, Avila said it was “love at first sight” but they initially kept their feelings from each other because of the unusual circumstances.

She said they have been “getting negativity daily” since they went public. “It’s hard for people to understand our relationship, but love is love. It’s hard to know who you’re going to fall in love with," she said. This was evident with many users who comment on the “couples” videos. “Please tell me you're not actually step-siblings,” and “this is disgusting” are regular refrains.

“I’m going to ask TikTok to remove the video so you can't hurt anyone else with this,” another person said. But some others defended the couple saying: “Having your step sibling as your partner isn't as uncommon as you think – they’re not blood related so what's the big deal?" defended one follower.