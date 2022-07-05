Megan Fox ‘needed to know’ if Machine Gun Kelly was breastfed as a baby

The 36-year-old actress is engaged to “Emo Girl” rapper MGK and admitted to asking whether he had been breast-fed as a baby when they first started dating in 2020 because she likes to “go in deep”.

She said: “I just asked him, ‘Were you breast-fed by your mother?’ It was a great question because it has a lot to do with your psychology and your temperament. So I ask things like that. I like to go in deep right away!”

The “Jennifer’s Body” star – who has sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green – added that it is “impossible” for her to be acquainted with anyone without her knowing “almost everything” about them.

She told E! News: “If you know me and I know you, it’s impossible for me to not know almost everything about you!”