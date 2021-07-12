Meghan Markle’s ex husband reveals he felt like ’a piece of something stuck to the bottom of her shoe’

For years he kept his silence, but according to royal biographer Andrew Morton, Meghan Markle’s ex-husband Trevor Engelson revealed the final stages of their relationship as their marriage came crashing down. The couple met and started dating in 2004. They later tied the knot in September 2011.

But the film producer said their marriage came under strain when Markle started filming on law drama ’Suits’ in Toronto while he stayed behind in California. Filing for divorce in August 2013, Meghan citied “irreconcilable differences”, British tabloid The Sun reported. And according to Morton, Markle sealed the couple’s fate when she returned her diamond engagement and wedding ring back to her estranged husband in the mail.

In his book, ’Meghan: A Hollywood Princess’, Morton wrote that Markle’s move to Canada and subsequent filing for divorce angered Engelson. Morton claims that Engelson told a friend that he went from cherishing his wife to feeling like “a piece of something stuck to the bottom of Markle’s shoe”. In November 2020, Markle’s estranged half brother Thomas Markle Jnr, discussed the former couple’s relationship.

During an exclusive interview with the British Daily Express, Markle Jnr revealed some insights into the workings of their dynamics. According to him, his half sister was “head over heels” in love with Engelson. During a previous interview with Morton, he said: “She was completely head over heels and seemed really happy when I saw them together, despite the sad circumstances. They seemed extremely happy together.”

News of their divorce also came as shock to Markle’s ex-best friend and maid of honour, Nina Priddy. She told the Express: “The way she handled it, Trevor definitely had the rug pulled out from under him. He was hurt.”