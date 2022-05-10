Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones quit as business partners amid divorce proceedings

When they first announced their divorce in February, Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones insisted that they will “remain friends and business partners” despite their split. But it seems the estranged couple are now singing a different tune. Recent report suggest that Dlamini and Jones’ professional partnership is also on the rocks.

According to Sunday World, Jones has decided to exit from their joint business venture, Beautiful Day Production, as the divorce proceedings continue. It is said that Dlamini owns the majority shares, 75%, while Jones owns a 25% stake in the company. The “Homeground” presenter shocked her 4, 7million followers when she revealed the split from her television producer husband earlier in the year.

In the joint statement shared on Dlamini’s Instagram page, the former couple stated that despite their “best efforts” they were unable to save their four-year union. “In the last 2 years, our family has experienced incredible joy and devastating loss. During this time, we found comfort in knowing we had each other,” read the statement. “Despite our better efforts to absorb the changes in motion, the emotional burden and the post-traumatic distress of our individual loss outweighed our will.”

See the full statement below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minnie (@minniedlamini) The couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding in September 2017 on a wine farm in Somerset West. They documented their journey in a three-part wedding special “Becoming Mrs Jones,” which was streamed first on Showmax and later on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161.

In 2019, Dlamini’s life was turned upside down when she lost her brother Khosini, who had suffered from a brain aneurysm. "It is with great sadness we confirm our beloved Khosini passed away yesterday afternoon, after suffering a ruptured brain aneurysm which placed him on life support for 23 days,” confirmed Dlamini family spokesperson Tlhogi Ngwato at the time. "He passed peacefully at hospital, surrounded by the love of his family."

