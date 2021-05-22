Miriam Margolyes reveals lewd way Warren Beatty propositioned her

Miriam Margolyes claims Warren Beatty propositioned her.

The 80-year-old actress - who is a lesbian and has been with her partner, Heather Sutherland, for 52 years - crossed paths with the womanising actor when she was auditioning for the 1981 movie 'Reds' and has recalled his direct way of flirting.

In her upcoming memoir, 'This Much Is True', which will hit shelves in September, she said he bluntly asked her: “Do you f***?”.

The book will also tell how the 'Harry Potter' star was conceived during an air raid, posed nude as a teenager and even an anecdote about her 'Romeo and Juliet' co-star Leonardo DiCaprio "cross dressing".

Miriam has had a "delicious" time writing the book and going through her past, but she insisted she hasn't set out to upset anyone with her memories.

She said of writing the book: “I’m almost a virgin where writing is concerned but losing that virginity has been delicious.

“The past rears up; it both delights and frightens me. I’ve loved remembering and sharing; walking the tightrope between telling all and not hurting anyone.”

The book will be published by John Murray, who hailed the tome as an "extraordinary adventure" by the “nation’s naughtiest treasure”.

Miriam has previously explained she doesn't get "groin excitement" from men and has never been attracted to them.

She said: "I used to have crushes (on women) and they were incredibly passionate and all-consuming. I wasn't interested in men and I'm still not - I'm not interested in their souls, because very few men have souls. When you find one that has, it's worth it.

"Most of them are just so trivial. And if you're not sexually interested in men, they're unbearably trivial. I can like them and have my male friends, but I just don't feel groin excitement from them."