Mohale Motaung shows off his new bae

Somizi Mhlongo’s ex-husband Mohale Motuang has found a new love. The actor was on a boys’ trip in Limpopo last week, joined by his boyfriend, Wiseman Zitha.

Taking to social media, he posted cosy pictures of him and the ’Giyani: Land of Blood’ star wearing ropes. Motaung wore a black Versace rope while his partner was in an orange Hermes one. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohale Motaung (@mohale_77) Zitha, who won the 2021 Hunk of the year title at the 13th Annual Feather Awards, also posted the pictures on his Instagram page with the caption, “with the loml”. Last year, there were rumours of them being a couple but Motaung denied them.

Judging from his latest pictures, he seems to be in a better space after breaking up with Somizi. He’s found his feet and looks happy to be in a relationship with someone his age. Speaking of relationships, musicians AKA and Nadia Nakai have made their relationship official. The pair announced on Instagram that they were together by posting a snap of them sharing a kiss. Many people seemed shocked and had a lot to say about the relationship, claiming that AKA won the beef between him and Cassper.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) I mean, Nadia and Cassper used to be close friends. In fact, Nadia was signed under Cassper’s record label Family Tree. They drifted apart when she started working with AKA and hanging out with him. Cassper and AKA are rivals. Their dislike towards each other has never been hidden. At some point, they promised each other hands. It is still unclear if they are both prepared to squad their beef and be civil towards each other.