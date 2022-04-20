Mohale unbothered by Somizi airing their failed marriage’s dirty laundry

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo will be back on your TV screen for the fifth season of his reality show “Living The Dream With Somizi Mhlongo”. On the show, which premiers on Showmax on May 4, Mhlongo spills the beans about his marriage to Mohale Motaung.

In the trailer, Somizi is seen living his best life with friends and family. He talks to some of his close friends about his divorce from Motaung, who accused him of breaking his ribs and almost knocking out his teeth. Motaung, who has obviously seen the trailer, told City Press that the producers of Mhlongo’s show did not approach him to share his side of the story. “I think he should address what he feels like he wants to. We are divorcing, so it’s already out there. It is his truth, and I believe that everybody must be free to say what they want,” he told the publication.

Although they are separated, the pair have not yet legally divorced. Their court case is expected to be heard this year.

Another interesting aspect of Mhlongo’s show is the relatioship between himself and daughter Bahumi Madisakwane. The young adult wants to change her surname to Mhlongo, but her mother, Palesa Madisakwane, is not convinced. When a friend asks Palesa if Mhlongo has always been there for their daughter, Palesa responds by saying, “well, financially”.

