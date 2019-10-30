Ya'll might have gathered by now that we're big John Legend and Chrissy Teigen fans. So imagine our squeaks of delight when the couple both shared on their respective Instagram accounts that they're on the cover of the December issue of Vanity Fair magazine.
Named the Impeachment Special, it's a fitting tribute to "the first family" America deserves - both are outspoken critics of US President George Bush. The article, written by Karen Valby, gives an intimate glimpse into the celebrity couple's lives, including their two kids - Luna and Miles.
"In person, Teigen herself is unguarded and endearing," writes Valby, which only proves what we've known all along. The reason for Legend and Teigen being so relatable is that they never portray to be something that they're not.