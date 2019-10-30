Mom and dad are on the cover of Vanity Fair! How Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are winning at adulting









Ya'll might have gathered by now that we're big John Legend and Chrissy Teigen fans. Picture: AP Ya'll might have gathered by now that we're big John Legend and Chrissy Teigen fans. So imagine our squeaks of delight when the couple both shared on their respective Instagram accounts that they're on the cover of the December issue of Vanity Fair magazine. Named the Impeachment Special, it's a fitting tribute to "the first family" America deserves - both are outspoken critics of US President George Bush. The article, written by Karen Valby, gives an intimate glimpse into the celebrity couple's lives, including their two kids - Luna and Miles. "In person, Teigen herself is unguarded and endearing," writes Valby, which only proves what we've known all along. The reason for Legend and Teigen being so relatable is that they never portray to be something that they're not.

Known for her effervescent personality, Teigen is always straight up with her social media followers, whether they like it or not. The same goes for Legend. Always the gentleman, he's not afraid to let his wife stand in the spotlight while he adoringly looks on. That, dear readers, is real love.

The couple also confess time and time again that they're just figuring out the parenting game, something that most of us can relate to. And as Teigen so eloquently puts it: “I don’t care about pissing off a bunch of bigots.”

"It is a rare thing to meet people who care about serious things but still manage not to take themselves too seriously, who accept the well-intentioned and messy totality of themselves enough to live a transparent life," notes Valby.

"Legend calls himself a nerd. Teigen admits she’s kind of a basket case. They adore each other," she writes further.

It's clear to see that this couple have staying power. Because not only do they really like each other, they support each other's goals. “I’m her biggest cheerleader,” Legend said. “I always think she should do more.”

It's safe to say we're even bigger fans now.