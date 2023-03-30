Mpho Wa Badimo says she's receiving death threats after her breakup with Themba

Former Big Brother Mzansi winner Mpho Wa Badimo Mvundla fears for her life following her break-up with Themba Mabaso. The mother of one, who is currently expecting her second child with Mabaso, released a statement, saying she’s been receiving death threats from people close to Mabaso.

“I have been receiving threats from calls, to texts threatening my life and my son’s life till today, those threats have been direct, and it has created a very hostile situation for me and those close to me. I’ve been receiving pictures of my car, home and son with threats. Some of these messages and calls are coming from people close to the person I was in a relationship with.” Mvundla is currently seeking legal advice and has taken a break from doing media interviews and says she doesn’t appreciate Mabaso posting her pictures because it paints an image that they’re still together, whereas they broke up a long time ago. Read the full statement below