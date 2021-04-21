Murdah Bongz just bought DJ Zinhle the most 'amazing and thoughtful' gift

DJ ZINHLE and her bae Bongani Mohosana are clearly still in the honeymoon phase of their relationship, and we’re loving this for them.

Mohosana, also known as Murdah Bongz, gifted Zinhle with a stunning portrait of the Indlovu hitmaker.

Created by 3D artist and illustrator Hayley Pretorius, the artwork, done in black and white, is proudly displayed just above her staircase.

Taking to Instagram, she gushed about the thoughtful gift and shared a picture of where it now hangs.

“Thank you for this amazing and thoughtful surprise @murdahbongz,” she wrote while noting that the portrait is so huge that it makes her chandelier look small.

DJ Zinhle and Mohosana reportedly started dating in June and had been low-key about their relationship, never giving too much away on their respective social media accounts.

But in December, the couple publicly declared their romance when Mohosana, the other half of famous group Black Motion, shared a post professing his undying love for Zinhle with a prayer written in Zulu.

In another post, he congratulated her on the release of her Boulevard Nectar Rosè MCC.

He shared an image of the Imlilio hitmaker accompanied by a cute message, which read: “Congratulations on your pink surprise”.

In the meantime, Zinhle has been hard at work securing bags. Recently, she launched a collection of sunglasses and watches called ERA by DJ Zinhle.

Oh, and let’s not forget her Boulevard Nectar Rosè brand which she expanded with another varietal.