’My boyfriend of 5 years is marrying someone he met 6 months ago’

A heartbroken ex-girlfriend took to social media to share her heartbreak. “My boyfriend of 5 years is marrying someone he met just 6 months ago, I don't understand,” tweeted the ex-girlfriend with a heartbroken emoji.

The tweet received attention, some giving advice, others wishing her well, while others took the opportunity to share unsolicited advice. My boyfriend of 5years is marrying someone he met just 6 months ago, I don't understand💔 — 🧚Debby🌟 (@lifeofdebby1) October 13, 2021 “The irony of relationship, if you are not meant to marry each other, you guys can date for 10 years and he will marry someone else in 10 days,” tweeted a social media user. Another wished her well and hoped that she wouldn’t give up on love. “Men know where their heart belongs, it’s not even about you... It has nothing to do with you!! I just hope you find the courage to move on and live your life to the fullest, the right man will come.”

Others advised her to stop the wedding: “Sorry for that. You can move on or attend the wedding. When the pastor says, Who doesn’t want them to get married, just stand up and raise your hand? If not, move on. He was never for you,” another one said. The thread continued with guys giving ladies unsolicited advice on how to navigate dating if they want to get married. “Note to ladies: when the dating starts, ask the guy if we are dating to marry or as boyfriend and girlfriend only? If the answer is the former, then ask ’what’s your timeline for the wedding? if the answer is vague or more than 24 months. Meeeeuuuve or Know that you’re on a luck thing!” the user advised