‘My boyfriend’s dad thought the house was on fire after I lit a match to mask my poop smell’

When you gotta go, you gotta go. Picture: Gabe Pierce/Unsplash

Published 1h ago

Get this, a Reddit user shares her story when she was visiting her boyfriend's parents and suffered a tragic case of tummy troubles.

You see, the parents have questionable cooking skills that left her feeling like she had swallowed a ticking time-bomb, which left her with no choice but to dash to the loo.

‘’I don’t need to get into why, but I always get diarrhoea here. I’ve been visiting them a few times a year for almost a decade and it just is what it is,’’ she wrote.

Having to number 2 at your partner’s house is probably considered the worst case scenario.

However, all was not bad – just terrible cooking skills – this damsel in distress had an ace up her sleeve. She made use of the old school trick, the ancient art of masking unpleasant smells by lighting a match.

A late night visit to the loo that caused all the chaos. Picture: Pexels

She woke up with diarrhoea, once again, and lit a match to mask the smell before disposing of it. They went back to sleep, but later woke up to a commotion caused by the boyfriend's dad who thought the house was on fire due to the match.

Unfortunately, things went downhill from there. The match sparked a fire, and the parents caught wind of the stinky situation.

They were all fired up and came down on her like a ton of bricks. Poor girl, she went from trying to save face to needing a fire extinguisher in a matter of seconds!

’My boyfriend’s dad smelt burning and thought the house was on fire so he woke everyone up in a panic and searched the house to see what was burning.’’

A match made in heaven turned into a family feud. Picture: Unsplash

She further wrote: ‘’I didn’t bring up that I had lit a match. It wasn’t even clicking for me that the match was what he smelled until my boyfriend asked me if I smelled anything when I got up earlier to use the bathroom.’’

The boyfriend’s dad then proceeded to give a good old-fashioned verbal lecture on the danger of "lighting matches at night or lighting matches in general as a guest in their home".

Who knew trying to get rid of your poop smell could cause such chaos? The mom joined in, expressing concerns that she could have "started a fire" and "nobody would know".

As if that wasn't enough, the boyfriend then gave her a lecture – walking in his father’s footsteps, I see – on how she embarrassed him and lacked "common sense," all the while, the boyfriend snoozes soundly, oblivious to the turmoil the match-lighting committee had caused.

She now wonders whether she’s truly the "a**hole" in this situation. But hey, in the grand scheme of things, it's just a little bathroom mishap. Hopefully, everyone can move past this sh**ty situation.

