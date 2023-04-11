‘My boyfriend’s dad thought the house was on fire after I lit a match to mask my poop smell’

Get this, a Reddit user shares her story when she was visiting her boyfriend's parents and suffered a tragic case of tummy troubles. You see, the parents have questionable cooking skills that left her feeling like she had swallowed a ticking time-bomb, which left her with no choice but to dash to the loo.

‘’I don’t need to get into why, but I always get diarrhoea here. I’ve been visiting them a few times a year for almost a decade and it just is what it is,’’ she wrote. Having to number 2 at your partner’s house is probably considered the worst case scenario. However, all was not bad – just terrible cooking skills – this damsel in distress had an ace up her sleeve. She made use of the old school trick, the ancient art of masking unpleasant smells by lighting a match.

A late night visit to the loo that caused all the chaos. Picture: Pexels She woke up with diarrhoea, once again, and lit a match to mask the smell before disposing of it. They went back to sleep, but later woke up to a commotion caused by the boyfriend's dad who thought the house was on fire due to the match. Unfortunately, things went downhill from there. The match sparked a fire, and the parents caught wind of the stinky situation. They were all fired up and came down on her like a ton of bricks. Poor girl, she went from trying to save face to needing a fire extinguisher in a matter of seconds!

‘’My boyfriend’s dad smelt burning and thought the house was on fire so he woke everyone up in a panic and searched the house to see what was burning.’’ A match made in heaven turned into a family feud. Picture: Unsplash She further wrote: ‘’I didn’t bring up that I had lit a match. It wasn’t even clicking for me that the match was what he smelled until my boyfriend asked me if I smelled anything when I got up earlier to use the bathroom.’’ The boyfriend’s dad then proceeded to give a good old-fashioned verbal lecture on the danger of "lighting matches at night or lighting matches in general as a guest in their home".