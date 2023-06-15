‘My ex-fiancé ghosted me a few weeks before our wedding’

Whether it’s an affair or you’ve simply fallen out of love, there’s always a good reason to end a relationship. How those relationships end varies as well. For some, it’s a civilised discussion and a mutual agreement to end things while in other cases it’s a nasty WhatsApp message!

Whatever way it happens, both parties know that the relationship is over. But when the other person simply ghosts someone, that will always leave the person wondering what went wrong. That has got to be the cruellest way to get dumped.

TikTok user Artrice took to the video app to share the heartbreaking tale about how she got ghosted by her fiancé just a few weeks before their wedding. In her first post, the visibly upset beautician captioned a short clip, “Last year my fiancé ghosted me a few weeks before our wedding… After flying me to Dubai to propose. I was devastated and confused. I decided to focus on my dreams as a permanent make-up artist in Dallas. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.” #dallas #heartbroken ♬ Pieces - Danilo Stankovic @beautybyartrice Comment fyp if you see this on yours so that I can find my next client🙏🏾 #microshading #permanentmakeup @lavenderlenaa #brows The short video left viewers wanting to know more with one person saying: “We need a story time of how he ghosted you. Thanks for sharing your story brave lady. You’re gonna find your person.”

In her follow-up video, she goes into detail about how things played out. She starts off by telling her followers that he had gone back home for work while she stayed and planned the wedding. She goes into detail about how they were constantly on the phone talking about how much they loved each other. “We’re talking about how our life is going to be. How we’ve overcome so much in this relationship. How we made it to the other side,” she shares.

The couple did not live together but whenever they parted her ex-fiancé would ask her, “Do you want me to come home every day?” To which she would respond: “Of course I want you to come to me every day!” She adds that he would always have the biggest smile on his face when she said that.

However, the day before he left to go back home for work, he asked her the same question but with “longing in his eyes” to which she gave her standard response. After which he tells her: “You’re such an amazing woman. I cannot wait for you to be my wife.” However, the following day she doesn’t hear from him. After constantly calling him, days and weeks go by and she still doesn’t hear from him.