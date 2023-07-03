‘My husband wants a divorce because I didn’t want to have sex on our wedding night’

Sex on your wedding night isn’t always as great as one would expect it to be. Many bridal couples are exhausted after a long day so why the pressure to perform?

This Sydney bride had the worst experience on her wedding night. She detailed her experience on the Abbie Chatfield’s Hit Network radio show. “I was married for not even 24 hours before my husband wanted a divorce and we separated two weeks later,” new bride Rachel shared.

“The night of the wedding we went out, and when we got back to the hotel room, unfortunately, I didn’t give him what he wanted.” Of course the host asked what it is he wanted. She responded, “He wanted to have sex.”

She added that they had in fact already been together sexually and that everything was fine. However, on the night she was tired and didn’t want to have sex. The shocking wedding story left radio hosts horrified.

“What a revolting man,” responded Chatfield. “Also, I’ve heard a lot of people don’t have sex on their wedding night because you’re so tired. “What an awful, disgusting man. Men are revolting,” she added.

Rachel then revealed the ordeal left her “miserable”, stating she “couldn’t wait” to get away from her new husband. The video clip, that been viewed over 82K times, was shared to their TikTok account.