Mzansi’s new IT couple? Kaylow and Unathi spark dating rumours

Local muso Kaylow has been on the go since the start of the year. His collaborations has seen him making it to the top of the local music charts. One collab in particular saw him team up with former ’Idols SA’ judge Unathi Nkayi for “Jola”. The song has received widespread recognition and airplay on Mzansi radio stations.

Could the two be more than just friends after spending time together in the studio? Or maybe it’s a teaser for their coming music video? Kaylow had his more than 29K Twitter followers thinking so after posting a series of pictures with Unathi, in which the pair looked like they were more than just friends. It could be a case of life imitating art as the chorus to their popular song loosely translates to “We are dating.”

Se siya Jola pic.twitter.com/3hHgMfNfre — #MinisterOfMusic (@KaylowOfficial) February 7, 2022 Unathi was previously married to fellow radio personality Thomas Msengana. The couple parted ways in 2019, but not before she took to social media to call out her ex-husband who was allegedly “sexting” a Joburg woman.

On the question of whether she has found love with the singer/songwriter, we’ll have to wait till they make things official. In the meantime, here’s what tweeps had to say: “uGirl yena uthi ‘we are just singing together’,” said one user.

pic.twitter.com/z7yNl1dTye — Jigga (@JiggaMbatha) February 7, 2022 Another commented: “Nna m waiting for a break up song from the two of u”.

Omunye angacula, the other one please, please, please NO... pic.twitter.com/pctQGVdPdK — Lieutenant-Commander (@xolaniphlyboy) February 7, 2022 Some were not convinced by their affection and said, “I’m giving this just 6 months…” while another added: “It’s never a good sign if the guy announces.”